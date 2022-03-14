34,100 Shares in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 222.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

LBC opened at $13.28 on Monday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $686.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Luther Burbank Profile (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.