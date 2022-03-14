36,751 Shares in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSS stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $41.39.

