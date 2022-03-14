39,374 Shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 148,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $433.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.06. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

