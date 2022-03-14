3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $140.96 on Monday. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

