$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $20.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 254,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 117,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNC traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. 51,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

