$5.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Mar 14th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.59 billion and the lowest is $5.51 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 231,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 102,213 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

