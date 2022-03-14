5,779 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.44. 1,722,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,907,893. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.97.
