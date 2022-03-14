$60.81 Million in Sales Expected for SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to report $60.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $200.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SentinelOne.

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 273,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,073. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley acquired 1,395 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,711 shares of company stock worth $18,937,452. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $84,323,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

