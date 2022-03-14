$76.02 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to report sales of $76.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.50 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $319.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.30 million to $320.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $365.10 million, with estimates ranging from $364.99 million to $365.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,171,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $973.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.96. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $86.27.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

