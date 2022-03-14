8,200 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NiSource by 50.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth $12,115,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NI. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NI opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

