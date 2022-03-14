8PAY (8PAY) Price Tops $0.0222

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. 8PAY has a market cap of $1.33 million and $59,672.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 47% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.50 or 0.06630978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,867.96 or 1.00109765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040842 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.