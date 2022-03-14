91,000 Shares in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.
Forte Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
