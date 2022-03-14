$96.28 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will report sales of $96.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.60 million to $101.82 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $78.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $465.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.25 million to $469.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $631.33 million, with estimates ranging from $611.69 million to $642.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GH. Cowen decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.52. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $169.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

