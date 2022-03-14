A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 41,650 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,650 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services comprises 1.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

PRIM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.83. 421,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,369. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

