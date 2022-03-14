A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.72. 708,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.80. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

