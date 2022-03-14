AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AAON were worth $29,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AAON by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAON. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.69. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

