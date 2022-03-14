ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period, partly due to earnings beat in the past four quarters. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Multi-year comprehensive strategic plan, ELEVATE is expected to significantly accelerate the company’s organic growth, improve its strategic and comprehensive positioning and reinforce profitability. ABM has a consistent track record of dividend payment. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a challenging labor environment. While the economy continues to create new jobs despite the low jobless rate, a tight labor market is compelling companies like ABM Industries to pay higher to attract and retain employees.”

ABM has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 48,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 760,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,428,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523,007 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1,730.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505,600 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

