Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up to $31.68

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.68, but opened at $33.95. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 46,879 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

