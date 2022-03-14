Accel Wealth Management Has $30,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 209.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $336,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $61.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

