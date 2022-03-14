Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €37.00 ($40.22).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACCYY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.20 ($40.43) to €38.50 ($41.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($40.30) to €35.50 ($38.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of ACCYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. 41,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,294. Accor has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

