ACG Wealth Buys 1,978 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $103.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average is $114.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

