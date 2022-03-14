ACG Wealth Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

NYSE:TT opened at $148.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.72. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

