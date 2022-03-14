ACG Wealth Invests $434,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

