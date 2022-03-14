ACG Wealth Sells 2,635 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,535,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after buying an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy stock opened at $91.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

