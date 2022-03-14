ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Roth Capital

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.20.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $119.12.

Shares of ACM Research are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth $33,682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in ACM Research by 417.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,079,000 after acquiring an additional 264,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $14,632,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

