Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256,445.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 79,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.