Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,714.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.21 or 0.06535547 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.45 or 0.00264628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.49 or 0.00727092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.64 or 0.00469187 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00378067 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

