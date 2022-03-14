Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AE opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $37.70.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.