Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,061 ($40.11) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADM. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.36) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.65) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,767.88 ($36.27).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

ADM opened at GBX 2,684 ($35.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.56). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,989.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,126.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 118 ($1.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.73) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($131,330.66). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($32.14) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($207,084.37).

About Admiral Group (Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.