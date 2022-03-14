Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 292.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 107.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Advaxis during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

