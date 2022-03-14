AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $2.44. AerCap reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $9.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AerCap.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after buying an additional 2,743,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,488,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,382,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $44,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. 60,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

