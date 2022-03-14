Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.