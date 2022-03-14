Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,547,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average of $201.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.81 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,037 shares of company stock worth $6,772,683. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

