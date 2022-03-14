Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $392.31

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $392.31 and last traded at $397.39, with a volume of 6938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $503.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.42.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,244,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

