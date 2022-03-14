Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

