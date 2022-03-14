Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 367.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 46,094 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,112,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $210.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.91 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

