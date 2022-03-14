Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $11.59 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $128.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average of $128.31. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

