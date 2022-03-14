Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 5,683 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $212.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

