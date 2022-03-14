Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 8,952 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $22,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $1,965,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 94.7% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP opened at $95.77 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

