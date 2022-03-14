Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 8,867 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $448.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.