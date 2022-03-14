Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Up 103.8% in February

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ APTM opened at $9.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,765,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at $7,275,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $3,396,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.

