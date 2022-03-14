Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $16.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 100,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.