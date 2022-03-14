alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have commented on ALSRF shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

