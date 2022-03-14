Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS: ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.86. 59,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS: ATUSF Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

