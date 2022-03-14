Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

ALS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.67.

TSE ALS traded down C$0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,729. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.48 and a twelve month high of C$25.68. The firm has a market cap of C$953.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

