Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

ASGTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of ASGTF remained flat at $$37.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $56.13.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

