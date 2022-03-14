Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.79

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 256364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Get Amarin alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amarin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.