AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Up 5.6%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.67. 10,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 511,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in AMC Networks by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

