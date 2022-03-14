Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

Shares of AMRC opened at $75.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,814,930 over the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameresco by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

