American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,773 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 85.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 118.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

